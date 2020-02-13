Previous
Demise of the high street (5) by helenhall
Photo 1408

Demise of the high street (5)

Town centres. Have we been sold down the river? or is it our own fault for shopping online?

Personally I do as little online shopping as I can. I really don't enjoy buying things without seeing them first. And I spend enough time sat at the computer as it is. I think it gives a better sense of the value of a purchase if we have been out and selected it and personally handed over the money after careful deliberation.

I guess I am old school.

Whatever the case, here is another victim of the demise of Bedford Town Centre. Last day of trading will be on Saturday at the end of this week.

The lady in the shop doesn't look very impressed with me recording this situation does she?
Helen Jane

Sharon Lee ace
Yep, same thing is happening here, I also don't like online shopping and I don't wish it to become the future of shopping. Prices are higher in store because they pay rent and wages, but I like customer service and seeing things before making a purchase. Some changes are not for the better.
February 20th, 2020  
