Shaws Corner

Strictly speaking I think this date should have moved on to Still Life. But on this day, we found ourselves hoping to look around this building. It was closed due to storm Dennis (which didn't prevent us from getting there).



I caught a glimpse through the hedges of the house that we were denied access to - The home of George Bernard Shaw.



It was the error of National Trust that we were not properly informed. In compensation, they have offered us a tour around the house on another visit and a voucher for one of their shops. So, we will try again to make the visit - maybe even with friends this coming weekend.



This image was processed in photoshop express on my phone. It was taken on automatic settings on the camera, and transferred by wireless to the phone. I kept the phone processed version as I was unable to do anything better on the PC with the full photoshop programme (or perhaps I didn't try very hard).