Still Life, Shapes

How not to run your photography project ....



Quickly look round your cluttered and untidy house for a suitable place to set up a still life.



Instantly become discouraged at the state of the house.



Try and find, atleast a surface which might provide a suitable place on which to arrange a still life.



Become further discouraged at the lack of available free surfaces and dust.



Find yourself running late for work



Grab the nearest three interesting looking objects.



Grab the camera - the settings of which you still remain to familiarise yourself with.



Take one shot with little care and attention to arrangement, light or camera settings.



Hurry for the front door and on to work.



I give you, my Still Life for the day.

There is always tomorrow!

