Photo 1413
Still Life, Shapes
How not to run your photography project ....
Quickly look round your cluttered and untidy house for a suitable place to set up a still life.
Instantly become discouraged at the state of the house.
Try and find, atleast a surface which might provide a suitable place on which to arrange a still life.
Become further discouraged at the lack of available free surfaces and dust.
Find yourself running late for work
Grab the nearest three interesting looking objects.
Grab the camera - the settings of which you still remain to familiarise yourself with.
Take one shot with little care and attention to arrangement, light or camera settings.
Hurry for the front door and on to work.
I give you, my Still Life for the day.
There is always tomorrow!
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
Sharon Lee
ace
I like the shapes
February 20th, 2020
