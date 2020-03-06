Sign up
Photo 1421
Dovedale blackbird
From a trip to Ilam in Derbyshire. I was still trying to work out how I wanted the shot when I took this, but then she was gone and there was no further opportunity. But I like this profile view of the blackbird with her head held high.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
8th March 2020 11:03am
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
...and I like the colours too (green, yellow).
March 8th, 2020
