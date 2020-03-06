Previous
Next
Dovedale blackbird by helenhall
Photo 1421

Dovedale blackbird

From a trip to Ilam in Derbyshire. I was still trying to work out how I wanted the shot when I took this, but then she was gone and there was no further opportunity. But I like this profile view of the blackbird with her head held high.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
...and I like the colours too (green, yellow).
March 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise