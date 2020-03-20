Isolation 5 Shame

That is one week completed, working from home. Pretty intensive, and involving far too much lurking around on social media for my mental health.



All I can say is that a lot of people ought to be burying their heads in shame.



More heartening though, is what I have experienced many people uniting to see that no one in Bedford remains uncovered for support through this crisis.



I may be in shock at the awful consequences that families are going to be facing, as the enormity of this situation has quickly unravelled over the last few weeks, but I am hopeful that there is good to come out of it through human acts of kindness, greater care of our planet's resources, and a new respect for the work force that cares for our health and essential needs.



God help us.