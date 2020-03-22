Previous
Isolation 7 rest by helenhall
Isolation 7 rest

On the seventh day …..

I thought I deserved a day of rest having completed the set up for the support group (it all got a bit complicated when, just as my carefully designed leaflets were to be delivered through doors, my husband rushed through brandishing a piece of paper just through the letter box, saying, "you have a competitor" Not quite the required spirit of community working, we quickly agreed. And so it was, that much to-ing and fro-ing was required before coming up with a plan.). By the end of a long day - mostly exchanging WhatsApp messages between various groups of people, the system was in place to support everyone on our street as the need arises - with due regard to safeguarding.

And so it has been, that I joined a face book feeds for our church service, had lunch outdoors (I hope the neighbours were not too alarmed by my barking coughing), set up an exercise routine in the garden, chatted on line with the family, and watched a live feed concert from one of my favourite song writers.

There is much still to be enjoyed.


Helen Jane

Ann H. LeFevre
You had a productive and proactive weekend! I like the positive feel of these beautiful tulips reaching for sun. Enjoy your rest- and you're allowed to stretch to another day if need be. (o;
March 22nd, 2020  
