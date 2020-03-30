Sign up
Photo 1441
15, sorrow
It is ok to feel a bit sorrowful right now, isn't it?
It could be the troublesome eczema
It could be the lost sleep
or the feeling of lack of accomplishment about the day
It could be the cold
or the grey skies
or the fact that I didn't set foot outside all day.
Or, it could just be that things are pretty tough right now - the whole world over.
Not surprising then if it feels that life has been drained of some of its colour, if things seem somewhat lacklustre.
Every now and again.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
1806
photos
135
followers
76
following
394% complete
Tags
socail
,
covid-19
Sharon Lee
ace
I relate... had a moment last night where I was fed up. My health hasn't been great and I get frustrated with it all. BTW this is simple beauty at it's best, we may not be striving at the moment but nature is.
March 30th, 2020
