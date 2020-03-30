Previous
15, sorrow by helenhall
15, sorrow

It is ok to feel a bit sorrowful right now, isn't it?

It could be the troublesome eczema
It could be the lost sleep
or the feeling of lack of accomplishment about the day

It could be the cold
or the grey skies
or the fact that I didn't set foot outside all day.

Or, it could just be that things are pretty tough right now - the whole world over.

Not surprising then if it feels that life has been drained of some of its colour, if things seem somewhat lacklustre.

Every now and again.

30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
Sharon Lee ace
I relate... had a moment last night where I was fed up. My health hasn't been great and I get frustrated with it all. BTW this is simple beauty at it's best, we may not be striving at the moment but nature is.
March 30th, 2020  
