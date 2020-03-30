15, sorrow

It is ok to feel a bit sorrowful right now, isn't it?



It could be the troublesome eczema

It could be the lost sleep

or the feeling of lack of accomplishment about the day



It could be the cold

or the grey skies

or the fact that I didn't set foot outside all day.



Or, it could just be that things are pretty tough right now - the whole world over.



Not surprising then if it feels that life has been drained of some of its colour, if things seem somewhat lacklustre.



Every now and again.



