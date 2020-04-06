Previous
22, ! by helenhall
Photo 1448

22, !

The UK prime minister is now in intensive care.
There is no discrimination with this virus.

I have little regard for him as a politician, but neither do I discriminate in my sadness for any of the individuals and families losing a loved one at this time.

And so for him, and for every single person fighting for their lives in hospital right now, I pray for recovery, for a return to health, and that our NHS can - despite all the difficulties - be the lifeline needed at this time.

I have just spent an hour chatting to my friends - one of whom has been a whisker away from hospital admission. She is much better and there are slight signs of improvement in her husband after 12 days of illness.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
