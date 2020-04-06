22, !

The UK prime minister is now in intensive care.

There is no discrimination with this virus.



I have little regard for him as a politician, but neither do I discriminate in my sadness for any of the individuals and families losing a loved one at this time.



And so for him, and for every single person fighting for their lives in hospital right now, I pray for recovery, for a return to health, and that our NHS can - despite all the difficulties - be the lifeline needed at this time.



I have just spent an hour chatting to my friends - one of whom has been a whisker away from hospital admission. She is much better and there are slight signs of improvement in her husband after 12 days of illness.