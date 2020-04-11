27, Crossed

Catch up posts - Even in these restricted circumstances I find myself unable to dedicate the time to keep up with the project.



There have been early morning walks. lots of gardening, virtual catch ups with the family, and some time out with my husband - enjoying National Theatre's live productions on You Tube. Strange and feeling apologetic to admit that I have had an enjoyable Easter weekend - for the large part - although constant reminders of an ongoing crisis and its encroachment into my life through news from friends, my local area, the country and the world, inevitably has its impact.



I have taken photographs and edited them, but not got around to posting these last few days.



My best wishes, my thoughts, and my prayers are with all on 365 project, around the world, whatever your circumstances and trials have been over this Easter weekend.