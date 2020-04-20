35, wide open

Yesterday's clematis buds remain closed today, but the blossom here is fully open.



I haven't actually been outside today. My exercise has been indoors, in the form of an online abs class which has found me wanting. I shall endeavour to put that to rights tomorrow - to see the rapid progress of spring gives some grounding to these times.



I would like to thank you for all your comments. I am very conscious that I hardly ever respond. With being on the computer all day for work, if I do have time, I prefer to look at your projects rather than spend time replying. Sometimes though, I'm not even up for that and just need to take my eyes of the screen and do something else completely. Tonight is one of those times.