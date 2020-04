36, seeking

I spent a while this morning on my walk thinking that there was nothing new to photograph, and wishing that I could go somewhere with a stunning landscape and a change of flora and fauna. As I stepped aside to let a fellow walker by at a safe distance, I adjusted my mindset and started to stop and look. I mean really look.



I just love how through the lens of a camera, the ordinary becomes so captivating.



Seek and ye shall find.