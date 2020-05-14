Previous
59 thistle
Photo 1486

59 thistle

I am having to live off the joy of my weekend morning walks which I now realise were more critical than I thought in sustaining me through this.

Hopefully my cough will go away and I will be allowed out again by next week.

14th May 2020

Helen Jane

@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
