64, going down

It was good to take an evening walk. My first since all this started. I was pleased to be at the lake for sunset, pausing at each break in the trees to watch the sun sink into the horizon and casting a different hue at each step of the way.



There is not much by way of scenery, but tonight, just being out and watching the changing colours felt good.



In the 8 days since I was last out of the house the season of spring seems to have passed its best and we are heading fast towards summer.