67, praise to the morning by helenhall
Photo 1494

67, praise to the morning

Having taken the day off work yesterday, my husband and I decided to take the car a short drive so that we could have a different walk to the one that I usually take if I manage to get up early enough.

We followed a circular walk that I have done once before. I remember then, looking at the skies in awe and wishing there was a way I could capture the magnificence of them.

Yesterday, I was bemoaning the fact that the horizon line was such a messy uneven and undistinct line of trees and I didn't even get the camera out. I remarked to M that whilst it was a lovely walk, there wasn't much that drew the eye in terms of photography. What about the sky? he asked. And so it came to strike me that if I just changed the pov, I could change the horizon.

22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
Graeme Stevens ace
Love the POV - it certainly is a great sky
May 22nd, 2020  
