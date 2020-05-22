67, praise to the morning

Having taken the day off work yesterday, my husband and I decided to take the car a short drive so that we could have a different walk to the one that I usually take if I manage to get up early enough.



We followed a circular walk that I have done once before. I remember then, looking at the skies in awe and wishing there was a way I could capture the magnificence of them.



Yesterday, I was bemoaning the fact that the horizon line was such a messy uneven and undistinct line of trees and I didn't even get the camera out. I remarked to M that whilst it was a lovely walk, there wasn't much that drew the eye in terms of photography. What about the sky? he asked. And so it came to strike me that if I just changed the pov, I could change the horizon.



