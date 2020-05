74, family group

I sat for half an hour watching this family - willing the mum with her youngster to come nearer, and the dad to succeed in his fishing exploits, but it wasn't to be.So this - a heavy crop at the full extent of my lens - is the best record I have of that half an hour waiting in the sunshine by the side of the lake. But I don't regret it one bit.Later on, I perchanced to meet fellow 365'er @stevejacob who with his skills, patience and long lens had had a much greater success.See here - https://365project.org/stevejacob/odds-and-sods/2020-05-29 Good to meet you Steve.