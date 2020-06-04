Morning has broken

So here is the sunrise I set out to see - I have been displaying the photos from early Saturday in the wrong order because this was the scene, soon after I arrived at the lake at such an unearthly hour in the morning.



A little welcome rain for the garden these last two days, a big drop in temperature, and no venturing out of the house - busy work days from home, and busy zoom evenings.



Thank you for all the lovely comments which I greatly appreciate. Always happy to take constructive criticism too.