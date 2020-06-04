Previous
Next
Morning has broken by helenhall
Photo 1507

Morning has broken

So here is the sunrise I set out to see - I have been displaying the photos from early Saturday in the wrong order because this was the scene, soon after I arrived at the lake at such an unearthly hour in the morning.

A little welcome rain for the garden these last two days, a big drop in temperature, and no venturing out of the house - busy work days from home, and busy zoom evenings.

Thank you for all the lovely comments which I greatly appreciate. Always happy to take constructive criticism too.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is the quintessential "Ahhhhhhhh" shot!
June 4th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
So beautiful and peaceful.. especially at that hour ;-)
June 4th, 2020  
marie ace
Again such a great atmosphere!
June 4th, 2020  
Larry L ace
beautiful! I like the "tall" crop!
June 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise