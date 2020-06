Garden rose

My father remembers the occasion of acquiring each plant in his garden and it gives him great pleasure to see how they grow over the years and to recount the associated memories.



I will have to ask him about this rose, because I do not recall its story. The one time I grabbed a chance to nip into the garden with the camera in between showers, the rain started again and drove me back inside within a couple of minutes for fear of damaging the mechanics.