Dogwood Days

This dogwood has been in Dad's garden since the year 2000. It was presented to Mum and Dad by my sister on the occasion of her wedding in Kinsale, Ireland. I never knew about that until a few weeks ago.



I remember the day so well. With our two little boys taking the role of page boys, what were we thinking, booking a same day Ryan Air flight arriving just a couple of hours before the ceremony? It wasn't until that day, with the delay on the flight showing up on the board, that we realised that we had the potential of being responsible for ruining the day.



Thankfully we just about made the ceremony on time and a wonderful day was had by all.



