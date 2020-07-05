Sign up
Photo 1535
star struck
I was enjoying the morning light glistening on the river, and so was the swan.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
1934
photos
137
followers
77
following
420% complete
View this month »
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
6th July 2020 6:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
FBailey
ace
Just lovely!
July 6th, 2020
summerfield
ace
so glad i came here to see this (and not late this time 😜) has a calming feel to it, maybe it's the swan obviously relaxing and the gleam of the water from the sunshine. serenity now! aces, helen. aces!
July 6th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
I like the starbursts helen
July 6th, 2020
