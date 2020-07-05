Previous
star struck by helenhall
Photo 1535

star struck

I was enjoying the morning light glistening on the river, and so was the swan.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
FBailey ace
Just lovely!
July 6th, 2020  
summerfield ace
so glad i came here to see this (and not late this time 😜) has a calming feel to it, maybe it's the swan obviously relaxing and the gleam of the water from the sunshine. serenity now! aces, helen. aces!
July 6th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
I like the starbursts helen
July 6th, 2020  
