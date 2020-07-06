Reflection in Fragments

I was trying to follow a tutorial on creating a triptych and I got rather bored with the pace of it and ended up just doing it my own way.



In the end, I decided that I didn't have such inspiring material for the triptych after all and so wasn't willing to put the further time needed to remove the nettles at the base of the images.



I'll try again another time, I wanted to show how so many different images can be created with the same piece of reflection, which changes with each fragment of time. But I think I can do better than this aesthetically.