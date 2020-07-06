Previous
Reflection in Fragments by helenhall
Reflection in Fragments

I was trying to follow a tutorial on creating a triptych and I got rather bored with the pace of it and ended up just doing it my own way.

In the end, I decided that I didn't have such inspiring material for the triptych after all and so wasn't willing to put the further time needed to remove the nettles at the base of the images.

I'll try again another time, I wanted to show how so many different images can be created with the same piece of reflection, which changes with each fragment of time. But I think I can do better than this aesthetically.
Helen Jane

FBailey
It's v pleasant to view nonetheless
July 6th, 2020  
summerfield
interesting images and your phrase "fragment of time" triggers some memories for me. would this probably look nice also in black and white? aces!
July 6th, 2020  
George
It’s a great start.
July 7th, 2020  
