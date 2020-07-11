Previous
Next
who is worthy to open the scroll? by helenhall
Photo 1541

who is worthy to open the scroll?

Rolled up papers have been unearthed
from the back of the cupboard where mysteries lurk.
and left, tantalisingly, on the shelf of the bookcase
in which a thousand stories sit.

A thousand stories that can never be told
yet inhabiting space between the pages
of the books, so old.



11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
422% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
The verses go so well with this really ancient looking scroll!
July 11th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
@maggiemae thank you. I hope so, because I wrote them about the scroll that I just found in the bedroom where I sleep at Dad's!
July 11th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I know this feeling- it happens when I look at photos from my family archives of houses, gardens, and other venues with no people in them and no markings on the back. I wonder what they mean. Why they were important to capture on film but not important enough to designate what they were. Or did someone take the shot and then forget why it was significant. Mysteries that will never be solved. Good shot.
July 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise