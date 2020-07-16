Previous
A lifetime of letters by helenhall
A lifetime of letters

Another box of treasure lies deep within the forbidden cupboard from our childhood years.

A library's worth of letters from the war days;
a package of weekly reports from brother Ken serving in the RAF,
another from Mam, her daily home life reported in much detail,
school friends, work colleagues and many more besides,
then, oh treasure amongst treasure,
a package tightly tied with string.

I tease out one small fragile envelope
and recognise my own mother's handwriting.
Notes to Mam from days in Berlin.

I have in my hands
the most delicious history of all.


16th July 2020

Helen Jane

@helenhall
Clare Gadsby
that's a wonderful set-up, helen. full of feeling. so glad you found these delicious treasures :)
July 16th, 2020  
