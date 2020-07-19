Previous
Peacock by helenhall
Photo 1551

Peacock

She is quite a beauty with wings outspread.

Also saw comma (but she flew away too quickly) and red admiral as we walked out this afternoon.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Helen Jane

Esther Rosenberg ace
Pretty, nice focus in the butterfly. Love to see them, the wings are open and so beautiful. Nice shot.
July 19th, 2020  
Frances Claydon ace
Lovely detail.
July 19th, 2020  
