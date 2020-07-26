Previous
suction by helenhall
Photo 1558

suction

Just filling in to bring things up to date, from my walk out last week.

We took the boys (they are men really) to see my father this weekend, staying over in a hotel so as to avoid them being in his house. The whole coronavirus restrictions thing occupies my head full time. We spent three hours in the car wearing masks with the windows open down the motorway each way. Even with that we are taking a risk amongst ourselves.

It is such a wearisome situation. Nothing seems to make sense anymore.

My brain feels snail like - not to mention my body.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
