Previous
Next
Photo 1559
at priory lakes
Took an evening stroll as it seemed pleasant enough and I needed the exercise - and an opportunity to find a photo for the day.
The skies quickly became heavy and ignoring this I continued with eyes firmly fixed on the bright patch and hoping for some interesting light play.
Returned wet and devoid of anything interesting. There is always another day, so they say.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
1
0
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
1957
photos
137
followers
78
following
427% complete
View this month »
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
27th July 2020 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
So much green in this shot which makes it and the water such a good shot! A great result, I think!
July 27th, 2020
