Previous
Next
at priory lakes by helenhall
Photo 1559

at priory lakes

Took an evening stroll as it seemed pleasant enough and I needed the exercise - and an opportunity to find a photo for the day.

The skies quickly became heavy and ignoring this I continued with eyes firmly fixed on the bright patch and hoping for some interesting light play.

Returned wet and devoid of anything interesting. There is always another day, so they say.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
427% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
So much green in this shot which makes it and the water such a good shot! A great result, I think!
July 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise