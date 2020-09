Ozzie plays with his food

Thank you so much for your kind reactions to my close encounter with Ozzie in yesterday's post.



Here he is again, only this time, back in his cage and playing with his food.



I have had to blur out the background to eliminate the bars of the cage and I think this is a little over done - or atleast the outline of Ozzie is not as natural as it might be had I taken hours to try and get a more accurate tracing of Ozzie's body. So I think perhaps it looks a little artificial.