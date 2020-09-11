Previous
Next
The end of the day. by helenhall
Photo 1601

The end of the day.

A long weekend away has prevented me posting. Stayed in rooms in Orford with our two sons for our annual September getaway. The only planned event this year so far that didn't get cancelled. Not much by way of phone or internet signal to distract us.

I confess to being nervous about going ahead, but it was good to get a break and catch up with the 'boys'

Popped down to the harbour to see what sort of sunset I could find on Sunday evening - not so much drama, but these geese livened up the scene with a fly past.


(time on camera in one hour early)
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
438% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise