Last of the summer sun at Tatton Park Gardens

Back to the gardens at Tatton Park - we do like to make the most of our free entry to the park and this is one of Dad's favourite places to go.



After the various medical consultations, off we went again with a picnic. I was spared all the pushing since we were able to borrow a mobility scooter for Dad. Strangely emotional. When Mum was alive, the only time she had the freedom of being able to get around on her own terms (in her later years) were the two times that she used the same motor scooter at Tatton Park. The look of sheer exhileration on her face was a picture. A picture, in fact that made it to the back of the funeral programme. sadly, things deteriorated quickly after that ocassion and we were unable to persuade her to use one again.



Now it is Dad's turn. He took the 'off piste' route on several ocassions and I found myself anxiously trailing him alongside in the hope of catching him should he tip out!



I guess I should have posted one of him on the scooter - but I can't match the look on Mum's face. I did tell the story to the National Trust volunteer who loaned us the scooter and she was delighted to have such feedback.



So my chosen picture here is from Charlotte's garden at the back of the house.

Taken yesterday.