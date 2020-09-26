evening falls over Kelsall village

Another stay with Dad comes to an end. Yesterday, I swapped places with my sister.



I started the week in shorts and rather annoyed with myself for forgetting to bring suncream. I finished the week in layers and a hoodie, feeling rather cold and trying hard to understand the operating instructions of the new oil filled radiator bought for the carer's room. We may ourselves have endured 50 years plus with no heating upstairs, but feel that with the paid carer occupying the coldest room in the house (my old bedroom) we ought to make some provision for him/her. At least, we hope, the view from the bedroom window as the sun sets in the evening may bring some pleasure (I have zoomed in here on the sun setting over St Philips church).