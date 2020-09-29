Previous
Early morning walk in the sunrise by helenhall
Early morning walk in the sunrise

As I was returning from my early morning walk to watch the sun rise, I passed by someone else out for a morning walk and it felt right to put a figure into the landscape.

This is just a zoom in from where I took the photo posted yesterday. I have very slightly darkened the figure to make it stand out a little more.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Helen Jane

Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
George
A powerful and eerie image.
September 29th, 2020  
summerfield ace
a hold-your-breath kind of scene. awesome, helen. aces!
September 29th, 2020  
