Photo 1619
Early morning walk in the sunrise
As I was returning from my early morning walk to watch the sun rise, I passed by someone else out for a morning walk and it felt right to put a figure into the landscape.
This is just a zoom in from where I took the photo posted yesterday. I have very slightly darkened the figure to make it stand out a little more.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
2037
photos
132
followers
78
following
443% complete
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
14th September 2020 6:03am
Tags
orford
George
A powerful and eerie image.
September 29th, 2020
summerfield
ace
a hold-your-breath kind of scene. awesome, helen. aces!
September 29th, 2020
