Photo 1629
Fungal burst
Just saying hello from Dads front lawn which has seen an outburst of several varieties of fungus since i was last here two weeks ago.
Spending a few unscheduled days here as s.o.s carer support to my sister whilst attempting to do full hours remote working at the same time.
Needless to say, 365 here will suffer
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
3
1
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
2047
photos
134
followers
78
following
446% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950F
Taken
11th October 2020 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
sheri
Gorgeous light.
October 12th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful lightning
October 12th, 2020
Taffy
ace
That lighting is fabulous! And they're perfectly shaped.
October 12th, 2020
