Fungal burst by helenhall
Photo 1629

Fungal burst

Just saying hello from Dads front lawn which has seen an outburst of several varieties of fungus since i was last here two weeks ago.

Spending a few unscheduled days here as s.o.s carer support to my sister whilst attempting to do full hours remote working at the same time.

Needless to say, 365 here will suffer

11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
446% complete

View this month »

sheri
Gorgeous light.
October 12th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful lightning
October 12th, 2020  
Taffy ace
That lighting is fabulous! And they're perfectly shaped.
October 12th, 2020  
