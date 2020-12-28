Previous
Next
woodland walk by helenhall
Photo 1645

woodland walk

we took a long time to consider whether we were within the rules or not to visit this National Trust property. But since it was open, our journey was less than an hour and we were not moving from one tier to another, we decided that it was permissable.

Foggy all day - and very cold for a picnic! But plenty of atmosphere.

I took one moments before this without people - it was a sightly better composition with more of the beech leaves on the left. And then thought about how it might look with people in the picture. Since some people obliged by passing by I took the shot. With the people, it has a story and I like that.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
It does look as if they are conversing with each other while keen to walk through the woods!
December 28th, 2020  
Lee ace
Very atmospheric and mysterious.
December 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise