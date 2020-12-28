woodland walk

we took a long time to consider whether we were within the rules or not to visit this National Trust property. But since it was open, our journey was less than an hour and we were not moving from one tier to another, we decided that it was permissable.



Foggy all day - and very cold for a picnic! But plenty of atmosphere.



I took one moments before this without people - it was a sightly better composition with more of the beech leaves on the left. And then thought about how it might look with people in the picture. Since some people obliged by passing by I took the shot. With the people, it has a story and I like that.