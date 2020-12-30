Previous
reflection in silvery sunlight by helenhall
Photo 1647

reflection in silvery sunlight

Today was one of those days when, despite getting out for a walk, nothing excited me photographically.

So I am posting from a couple of days ago - a rather prettier than most - from my floodwater collection.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Photo Details

Helene ace
really beautiful. fav
December 30th, 2020  
Taffy ace
This is just beautiful! Lovely tones, great reflections.
December 30th, 2020  
