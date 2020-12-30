Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1647
reflection in silvery sunlight
Today was one of those days when, despite getting out for a walk, nothing excited me photographically.
So I am posting from a couple of days ago - a rather prettier than most - from my floodwater collection.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
2
2
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
27th December 2020 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Helene
ace
really beautiful. fav
December 30th, 2020
Taffy
ace
This is just beautiful! Lovely tones, great reflections.
December 30th, 2020
