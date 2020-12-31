Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1649
winter on the heath
We got up to view the sunrise but didn't pay enough regard to the weather.
It was mighty cold, grey and foggy and the sun remained distinctly absent throughout our wanderings around Ampthill Park and the heath.
Our New Year's eve was subdued, although the two of us shared a special meal together.
Happy New Year to one and all! I look forward to sharing the year with you, through pictures.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
Caterina
ace
Beautiful textures and colors. Great atmosphere. Fav. Many wishes to you too Helen and to your family
January 1st, 2021
