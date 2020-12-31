Previous
winter on the heath by helenhall
winter on the heath

We got up to view the sunrise but didn't pay enough regard to the weather.

It was mighty cold, grey and foggy and the sun remained distinctly absent throughout our wanderings around Ampthill Park and the heath.

Our New Year's eve was subdued, although the two of us shared a special meal together.

Happy New Year to one and all! I look forward to sharing the year with you, through pictures.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
Caterina ace
Beautiful textures and colors. Great atmosphere. Fav. Many wishes to you too Helen and to your family
January 1st, 2021  
