Frosted by helenhall
Photo 1657

Frosted

It is far too late, so I literally am just dragging and dropping a photo from yesterday morning when I snuck out into the back garden for 2 minutes to find some frost to capture.

There has been no time today.
8th January 2021

Helen Jane

@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
