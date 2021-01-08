Sign up
Photo 1657
Frosted
It is far too late, so I literally am just dragging and dropping a photo from yesterday morning when I snuck out into the back garden for 2 minutes to find some frost to capture.
There has been no time today.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
2075
photos
132
followers
78
following
453% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
7th January 2021 9:56am
