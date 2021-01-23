Reaching to the sunshine

I spent a while watching two swans digging around in the reeds in the lake. They had the afternoon sunshine upon them and I felt sure that there was a photo opportunity.



They were constantly on the move and in amongst the reeds and I was on the edge of a flooded bank made slippery with mud and other more unpleasant deposits. My attention was largely on not falling in.



I was disappointed with what I had managed to capture and this was the best of the bunch but the background of underwater reeds and floating sticks distracted from any merit.



So today I set about seeing what I could do by means of changing the background in a convincing way. Just as an exercise.



I used my enjoying the blues photo from a week or so ago, and created an additional layer with that. Then cut away the swan shape to reveal it from the layer behind. I gave the remaining blue a decreased amount of opacity in order to show through a hint of the features from the original background and hopefully give it a more realistic look. I used the rubber tool - less than 100 per cent opacity to try and pick up some of the drips and splashes through from the background image.



Finally, I added a photo filter to the swan area to tone down the yellows and make it look more in keeping with the background.



I am not over excited by the results but think it worked moderately well.