Photo 1673
snow pyramid
I must own up to going out twice today. I had an early morning walk in the frost, just too late to catch the sunrise but then later in the morning, the snow fell and I couldn't resist the opportunity to venture out in a change of scenery.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
1
0
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2093
photos
135
followers
81
following
458% complete
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
24th January 2021 1:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good for you to walk more than once- being outside is a good thing! What an interesting photo too- I like how the pyramid seems to be rising up out of the frosty trees like a dream or fairy tale.
January 24th, 2021
