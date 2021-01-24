Previous
Next
snow pyramid by helenhall
Photo 1673

snow pyramid

I must own up to going out twice today. I had an early morning walk in the frost, just too late to catch the sunrise but then later in the morning, the snow fell and I couldn't resist the opportunity to venture out in a change of scenery.

24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good for you to walk more than once- being outside is a good thing! What an interesting photo too- I like how the pyramid seems to be rising up out of the frosty trees like a dream or fairy tale.
January 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise