Thrice broken

It isn't difficult to find something broken in my father's home. Only last week, when the paid carer was here, we received a whatsapp with a picture of a broken dish and a very apologetic note. 'Not a problem' said we three, almost in unison, 'we understand the stresses you have been under today and it doesn't matter in any case'.



My father is most definitely from the 'mend and make do' generation, and so perhaps more of the items around his home fall into the category of mended rather than broken, which is a very different thing and would make a study in itself.



I picked out this porcelain statue with two broken wings that have were glued back on perhaps 50 years or so ago. I have never liked it, but thought I could make a photo of it. The broken frame which I placed behind seemed like it might add a bit of interest, but I wanted to prop the statue on something so that it would be inside the frame in its entirety. That is when it happened: the statue tumbled and the hand which was grasping a hat fell off! After a silent pause in which I realised that I had already anticipated this happening but done nothing to prevent it, I completed the picture, but not without a troubled feeling within.



Dad says that the statue was purchased by my Mother when she was working in Germany (that would be about 1948 during the Belrin Airlift). It was a gift for her mother. He is not at all bothered about the breakage and suggests I throw it away. Phew! Also, my brother referred to the item as objectionable so he is not concerned. However, my sister, is not so happy. It must be mended; again.



This, for Februrary words: broken