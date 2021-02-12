Previous
Next
icy stalactites by helenhall
Photo 1691

icy stalactites

I walked alone,
'was cold and bitter,
And all I saw was dirt and litter.

I persevered and found delights
among the icy stalactites.

this for February words, rhymes.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Geertje K. ace
So pretty! It does delight me as well!
February 14th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
they look rather beautiful helen
February 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise