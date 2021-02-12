Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1691
icy stalactites
I walked alone,
'was cold and bitter,
And all I saw was dirt and litter.
I persevered and found delights
among the icy stalactites.
this for February words, rhymes.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2116
photos
139
followers
82
following
463% complete
View this month »
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
Latest from all albums
1685
336
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
12th February 2021 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feb21words
Geertje K.
ace
So pretty! It does delight me as well!
February 14th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
they look rather beautiful helen
February 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close