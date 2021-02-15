Previous
Next
New season's hope by helenhall
Photo 1694

New season's hope

There is a small patch of snowdrops behind the wall in front of our house and I often think they don't get enough glory - hidden away in a forgotten corner. They have been promising spring since December and I thought to bring one or two of them indoors so as to enjoy them all the more.


These sit in a tiny vase in our bathroom and when my husband came in this evening he said ' who have you got coming round?'

Of course, a secondary driving factor to popping these dainty little flowers against the white tiles of the bathroom was today's February word - white on white.

15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
464% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise