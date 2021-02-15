New season's hope

There is a small patch of snowdrops behind the wall in front of our house and I often think they don't get enough glory - hidden away in a forgotten corner. They have been promising spring since December and I thought to bring one or two of them indoors so as to enjoy them all the more.





These sit in a tiny vase in our bathroom and when my husband came in this evening he said ' who have you got coming round?'



Of course, a secondary driving factor to popping these dainty little flowers against the white tiles of the bathroom was today's February word - white on white.



