Every Little Helps

Dear Mr Tesco



Time to take stock. Remember your slogan, every little helps? Well it is true. And I try to play my part.



So, when I go to the (online) shops and I buy: 25 grocery items for Father-in-law's weekly shop,

20 grocery items for the two of us, plus

6 tomatoes

400g mushrooms

4 onions

12 apples

4 pears

2 courgettes

and .....





am then forced to remove items because I am over the 90 item limit, I am not happy. I had to forgo a pear, an onion and some soup so that I could buy a bottle of wine, for goodness sake!



The problem .... every little mushroom counts, so that is 20 items for just one ingredient for tomorrow's supper.



And your solution to the problem? I am advised to buy the over packaged items instead of loose packed.



NO! TESCOS this is not right. I PROTEST.



Yours disgruntled





As I took my weekend walk, I once again became outraged at the litter around me. This time I decided to pick it up on my camera, and paste it all over the globe, as a representation of the damage being done to our earth.



And I have dumped it into this abandoned Tesco Trolley. It is a plea to everyone, and in particular to TESCO, to take responsibility for the problem of our distressed planet and to live up to the slogan 'every little helps'.



This, for February word for the day, Globe.



PS. I am on catch up after a difficult week. I havent abandoned you all - it may take me a while to get around to you, but I will.