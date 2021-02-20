Sign up
Secret den
As I stepped aside to let some fellow walkers by at an appropriate social distance, I found myself at the entrance to a newly built riverside residence - complete with garden wall and gate.
Someone has had fun making a den from the branches fallen during recent winds.
This, for February words - reusable.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
feb21words
LManning (Laura)
ace
A fort! Lovely find.
February 21st, 2021
