Secret den by helenhall
Photo 1699

Secret den

As I stepped aside to let some fellow walkers by at an appropriate social distance, I found myself at the entrance to a newly built riverside residence - complete with garden wall and gate.

Someone has had fun making a den from the branches fallen during recent winds.

This, for February words - reusable.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there.
LManning (Laura) ace
A fort! Lovely find.
February 21st, 2021  
