Ear Fungi

Of course, this is not ear fungi as I am sure that there is no such thing. But what I see reminds me of ears and certainly has repeating patterns.



I have been thinking about repeating patterns all week, I know for sure that they are everywhere and thought that my get pushed challenge to take a picture of repeating patterns would not prove too difficult.



Well, the only repeating patterns I had on my mind were ones relating to life, and habits and when in a more positive frame of mind, the patterns of the seasons. If it had been a literary challenge, I could have waxed lyrical all week.



With apologies to my get pushed partner Sylvia, as I have not found it easy to use the camera this week, but I did make an effort yesterday to seek out something to fill the brief.



Does anyone know the name of this fungi? I couldn't seem to find it when trying to identify.



I am also submitting for February words ear. I have some shame in doing so, but I am right out of energy so know that any ideas that I have in my head will not now get realised today.

