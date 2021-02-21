Previous
Ear Fungi by helenhall
Photo 1697

Ear Fungi

Of course, this is not ear fungi as I am sure that there is no such thing. But what I see reminds me of ears and certainly has repeating patterns.

I have been thinking about repeating patterns all week, I know for sure that they are everywhere and thought that my get pushed challenge to take a picture of repeating patterns would not prove too difficult.

Well, the only repeating patterns I had on my mind were ones relating to life, and habits and when in a more positive frame of mind, the patterns of the seasons. If it had been a literary challenge, I could have waxed lyrical all week.

With apologies to my get pushed partner Sylvia, as I have not found it easy to use the camera this week, but I did make an effort yesterday to seek out something to fill the brief.

Does anyone know the name of this fungi? I couldn't seem to find it when trying to identify.

I am also submitting for February words ear. I have some shame in doing so, but I am right out of energy so know that any ideas that I have in my head will not now get realised today.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Helen Jane

Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
@sprphotos thank you for challenging me and giving me the motivation to at last pick up the camera yesterday and look for patterns.
February 21st, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful details and great shot for repeating patterns!
February 21st, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such interesting shapes! You get the pattern of the fungi themselves, as well as the pattern of the colour in each one. Excellent choice.
February 21st, 2021  
