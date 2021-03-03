Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1709
The worm's view of daffodils
My get pushed challenge for this week is to get a worm's eye view shot. I am going to try for several.
In this shot my worm is looking upwards. I wonder if he can see high enough up to reach the yellow daffodil heads?
Problem number one. If I place my camera on the floor, and attempt to catch the view of the worm looking upwards, I can not see what I am taking.
I am never the less celebrating that this time a year ago, I think I would have found this exercise nigh on impossible due to pain in my knee, whereas now I only find it nearly impossible.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2136
photos
138
followers
81
following
468% complete
View this month »
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
Latest from all albums
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
90
91
1709
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
3rd March 2021 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-449
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close