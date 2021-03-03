The worm's view of daffodils

My get pushed challenge for this week is to get a worm's eye view shot. I am going to try for several.





In this shot my worm is looking upwards. I wonder if he can see high enough up to reach the yellow daffodil heads?



Problem number one. If I place my camera on the floor, and attempt to catch the view of the worm looking upwards, I can not see what I am taking.



I am never the less celebrating that this time a year ago, I think I would have found this exercise nigh on impossible due to pain in my knee, whereas now I only find it nearly impossible.