The worm's view of daffodils by helenhall
Photo 1709

The worm's view of daffodils

My get pushed challenge for this week is to get a worm's eye view shot. I am going to try for several.


In this shot my worm is looking upwards. I wonder if he can see high enough up to reach the yellow daffodil heads?

Problem number one. If I place my camera on the floor, and attempt to catch the view of the worm looking upwards, I can not see what I am taking.

I am never the less celebrating that this time a year ago, I think I would have found this exercise nigh on impossible due to pain in my knee, whereas now I only find it nearly impossible.
3rd March 2021

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
