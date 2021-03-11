Previous
Willow Catkins by helenhall
Photo 1717

Willow Catkins

Whilst I was taking this picture, a couple of friends passed by on their walk and were trying to attract my attention for rather a long time I suspect, in wonder at how it could take so long to snap a picture of willow catkins.

There are so many considerations though, which section of catkins will look the best, where to put them in the frame, what aperture to use and does the exposure need adjusting. Is the background going to work, is it worthwhile taking at all . Having decided all that, there is the manual focusing to get right - and I am fairly new to giving that a go.

I am sure they must have walked off in total bemusement and amusement at what was taking so much concentration and time!
Helen Jane

Kerri Michaels
very pretty
March 11th, 2021  
Caterina
Concentration and time that produced an excellent result. The focus is perfect, the blurred bokeh lovely, and exposure doesn’t need adjusting. Also, better to stay far from friends these days. Have you been vaccinated? My turn will be tomorrow. Stay well Helen
March 11th, 2021  
