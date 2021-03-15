Previous
Reprise by helenhall
Photo 1721

Reprise

Whilst I put on a gramaphone record for Dad as he took a rest in his 'air bed' as he likes to describe the hospital bed which we have downstairs, I knew I had a 25 minute window to get back to Mum's grave today with the flowers I had purchased.

I crafted a container from an empty soda water bottle and weighted it down with stones. Satisfied, I took a quick snap and ran back to Dad's in time to turn the record over.

Unfortunately a fly decided to land on one of the flowers and lacking a proper editing tool here, the windows photos has made rather a mess at my attempt to clone it out.

Excuse me as I must now rest - it has been a stressful day, with the Dr out (first time Dad has actually seen her in a full year) and a missing hearing aid. Tomorrow, we have to venture out to the vaccination centre and getting organised for this will be a mammoth effort. I'll be back when things are calm.


Thanks for your kind wishes and comments on yesterday's post.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Helen Jane

