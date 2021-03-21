Previous
simple joys by helenhall
Photo 1728

simple joys

Just filling another space, whilst I ponder on my next triptych.

Trying out blossom in black and white.
21st March 2021

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
Phil Howcroft
works well to my eye helen
March 25th, 2021  
