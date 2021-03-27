Previous
One trunk, three views by helenhall
Photo 1732

One trunk, three views

Yesterday I took my bike and cycled to a small nature area - good for butterflies and insects in the summer. At first, I thought that there was nothing to be seen, but then I started noticing all the various patterns on the tree trunks.

And so I decided that these would make the focus of my get pushed challenge to create a triptych of 3 related subjects, or different angles on the same subject.

My first diffficulty was dealing with the light - at times it shone bright and created unwanted shadows - including my own, at times it was dull.

My second difficulty was manual focus - at times it was easy, and at others, I just couldn't get a focus that worked. Automatic focus was ok for these shots - but I am trying to practice and improve my manual focus.

My third difficult was of my own making - I had the camera set at f3.5 to give me plenty of light - I should have increased the ISO but with my camera i see a rapid drip on quality if I go over ISO400 so I tend not to think of that as an option. As it was, the curvature of the tree trunks meant that I lost focus on the sides of each image and I didn't really realise that until I got home and saw the images on the computer screen.

I am reasonably happy with this result, although I tried for a more interesting border using some tree trunk texture from one of my other captures, and it didn't really work well, so I ended up toning it down considerably. Perhaps it would have been better to just stick to the plain white.

@homeschoolmom I enjoyed your challenge - thank you. It has made me think about how to group images with each other and about the best way to put them in the frame using photoshop.
March 28th, 2021  
