One trunk, three views

Yesterday I took my bike and cycled to a small nature area - good for butterflies and insects in the summer. At first, I thought that there was nothing to be seen, but then I started noticing all the various patterns on the tree trunks.



And so I decided that these would make the focus of my get pushed challenge to create a triptych of 3 related subjects, or different angles on the same subject.



My first diffficulty was dealing with the light - at times it shone bright and created unwanted shadows - including my own, at times it was dull.



My second difficulty was manual focus - at times it was easy, and at others, I just couldn't get a focus that worked. Automatic focus was ok for these shots - but I am trying to practice and improve my manual focus.



My third difficult was of my own making - I had the camera set at f3.5 to give me plenty of light - I should have increased the ISO but with my camera i see a rapid drip on quality if I go over ISO400 so I tend not to think of that as an option. As it was, the curvature of the tree trunks meant that I lost focus on the sides of each image and I didn't really realise that until I got home and saw the images on the computer screen.



I am reasonably happy with this result, although I tried for a more interesting border using some tree trunk texture from one of my other captures, and it didn't really work well, so I ended up toning it down considerably. Perhaps it would have been better to just stick to the plain white.



