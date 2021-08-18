Previous
Pinks and blues by helenhall
Pinks and blues

I'm sharing just a few more from Kathy Brown's garden where I spent a lovely evening with camera club 10 days ago.

Thank you everyone for your generous comments and favs on the previous garden photos. All appreciated.
18th August 2021

Helen Jane

August 18th, 2021  
