Photo 1760
Trio of banana
Enjoyed the light shining through the banana plant in Kathy Brown's garden.
I hope to move onto a different theme tomorrow as I have a set of unprocessed images from recent trip to Wales.
Thank you again for all your lovely comments - it is good to be back. I still struggle to keep up with everyone here but will do my best to check in with you regularaly.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th August 2021 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
